Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Hits $558,676.74

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $558,676.74 and $97,297.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

