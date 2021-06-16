salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

CRM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $242.39. 5,079,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

