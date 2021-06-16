salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $242.39. 5,079,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The company has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.37. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

