Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.15 ($76.65).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

