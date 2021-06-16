SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €120.26 ($141.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.08. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.