SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

NYSE SAP opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

