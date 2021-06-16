Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

