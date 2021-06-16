Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,656. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.