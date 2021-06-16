Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.