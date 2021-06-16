Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

