SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 177,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $678.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

