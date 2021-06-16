Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.35.

SES traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,421. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

