SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 5,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,983. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

