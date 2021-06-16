Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,445 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

