Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

UHS stock opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.