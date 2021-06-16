Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of BOX worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

