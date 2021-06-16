Sei Investments Co. Has $12.53 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Ashland Global worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 962.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

