Sei Investments Co. Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EXC opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

