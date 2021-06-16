Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $14,871,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.