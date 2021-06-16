Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of ALLETE worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

