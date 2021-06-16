Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $646,215.87 and approximately $35,418.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00143412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.00934257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,713.99 or 1.00291502 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

