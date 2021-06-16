Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 5793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,040 shares of company stock worth $6,606,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

