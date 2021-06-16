Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SELB. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $564.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

