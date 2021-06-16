SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.
Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,399. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.
In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
