SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,399. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

