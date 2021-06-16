SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $147,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

