Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow Sells 380,710 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

