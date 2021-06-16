Sentivate Market Cap Achieves $40.48 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $40.48 million and $350,821.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00757589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.37 or 0.07703706 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

