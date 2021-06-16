Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 4,694 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.