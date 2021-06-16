ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Shares of SWAV opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $24,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

