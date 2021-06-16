Short Interest in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Grows By 95.1%

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 13th total of 181,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Acies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

