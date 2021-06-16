Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rises By 34.2%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,401,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 3,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.4 days.

OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $$21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

