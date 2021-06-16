Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rises By 73.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 13th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUVI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,667. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

