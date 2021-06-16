Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Drops By 20.9%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 4,530,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06.

A number of research firms have commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

