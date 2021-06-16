Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 25.8%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 59,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

