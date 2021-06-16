Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 25.8%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 59,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.