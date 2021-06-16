Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Declines By 36.6%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

