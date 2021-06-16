Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 46.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. China Literature has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $10.73.
About China Literature
