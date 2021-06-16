Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 46.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. China Literature has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

