Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Drops By 34.5%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE UAN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

