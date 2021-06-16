Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 28.6%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 164,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 63,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

