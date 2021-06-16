Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Expands By 58.1%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,626.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$36.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

