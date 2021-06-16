Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Rises By 68.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,838. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.