Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Rises By 68.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,838. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
