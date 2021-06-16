Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Drops By 30.6%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 491,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 341,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

