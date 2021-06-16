Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Expands By 60.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXTG stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,937. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,703,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000.

