Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Decreases By 24.6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

