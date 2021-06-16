Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Grows By 32.5%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

