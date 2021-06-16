Short Interest in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Rises By 56.1%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 781,400 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CAPA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 316,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

