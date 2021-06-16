Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Decreases By 33.0%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICGUF remained flat at $$26.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.