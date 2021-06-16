Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Declines By 19.9%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.1 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock remained flat at $$83.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.01. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $84.52.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

