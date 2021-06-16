Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 26.6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,060.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
