Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 26.6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,060.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

