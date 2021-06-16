Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Increases By 31.3%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 4,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

