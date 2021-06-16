Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Grows By 32.9%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

